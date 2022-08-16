UrduPoint.com

HESCO Sets Up Desks For Correcting Bills Of Commercial Consumers

Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2022 | 09:06 PM

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company's (HESCO) management has established desks for the convenience of commercial customers in all revenue offices of the entire region

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Hyderabad Electric Supply Company's (HESCO) management has established desks for the convenience of commercial customers in all revenue offices of the entire region.

The HESCO spokesperson said in his statement issued on Tuesday that customers of commercial A-2 category should get their electricity bills corrected by the revenue officer.

The spokesman said that instructions had also been given to all revenue offices in that regard.

Traders should pay their electricity bills after being corrected by respective revenue offices and take advantage of this facility, the spokesperson advised.

