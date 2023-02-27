UrduPoint.com

HESCO Sets Up DTMC To Curb Hiring Private Persons For Repairing Of Faulty Transformers

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2023 | 08:16 PM

HESCO sets up DTMC to curb hiring private persons for repairing of faulty transformers

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has set up Damaged Transformers Monitoring Cell (DTMC) in order to curb the practice of hiring private persons by consumers to repair faulty transformers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has set up Damaged Transformers Monitoring Cell (DTMC) in order to curb the practice of hiring private persons by consumers to repair faulty transformers.

The HESCO's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed here on Monday that a BPS-19 officer would head the cell while Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muzaffar Ali Abbassi would personally oversee its functioning.

The CEO would be assisted by General Manager Technical Gul Muneer Surhiyo in handling the cell.

According to him, the teams under DTMC would immediately visit the localities from where complaints of faults in the transformers were surfacing.

He claimed that the teams would ensure swift replacement or repair of those transformers.

Related Topics

Company Visit Hyderabad From

Recent Stories

Al Tayer reaffirms UAE&#039;s commitment to buildi ..

Al Tayer reaffirms UAE&#039;s commitment to building more sustainable, resilient ..

43 minutes ago
 Solving the issues of remote areas is the top prio ..

Solving the issues of remote areas is the top priority of district admin: Khalid ..

27 minutes ago
 42 different sports to be part of Karachi Games 20 ..

42 different sports to be part of Karachi Games 2023: Administrator Karachi

19 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Industries and Rev ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Industries and Revenue Muhammad Adnan Jalil inst ..

19 minutes ago
 Peshawar clinches All Pakistan Veteran Football Le ..

Peshawar clinches All Pakistan Veteran Football League trophy

19 minutes ago
 Police protection centers being set up to protect ..

Police protection centers being set up to protect rights of transgenders: IGP

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.