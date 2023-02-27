HESCO sets up DTMC to curb hiring private persons for repairing of faulty transformers

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has set up Damaged Transformers Monitoring Cell (DTMC) in order to curb the practice of hiring private persons by consumers to repair faulty transformers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has set up Damaged Transformers Monitoring Cell (DTMC) in order to curb the practice of hiring private persons by consumers to repair faulty transformers.

The HESCO's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed here on Monday that a BPS-19 officer would head the cell while Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muzaffar Ali Abbassi would personally oversee its functioning.

The CEO would be assisted by General Manager Technical Gul Muneer Surhiyo in handling the cell.

According to him, the teams under DTMC would immediately visit the localities from where complaints of faults in the transformers were surfacing.

He claimed that the teams would ensure swift replacement or repair of those transformers.