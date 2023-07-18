HESCO sets up emergency control room to ensure smooth power supply during Muharram-ul-Haram

The management of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company has set up an emergency control room at its headquarters in order to ensure smooth power supply during Muharram-ul-Haram

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :The management of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company has set up an emergency control room at its headquarters in order to ensure smooth power supply during Muharram-ul-Haram.

According to Chief Operating Officer HESCO Nisar Ahmed Memon, the emergency control room will start functioning round the clock from the first of Muharram and will be active till the tenth of Muharram-ul-Haraam where the officers from HESCO Operations, GSC, GSO and Construction will monitor the power supply system in three shifts daily and also address the issues of power outage if reported.

Besides, the Superintending Engineers, Executive Engineers and Sub-Division Officers will ensure their presence in the officers and monitor the power supply system in their respective limitations.

The HESCO customers have been advised to contact with the emergency control room at telephone numbers 022-3402600 and 022-9260003 and lodge their complaints in case of power failure and other related issues.