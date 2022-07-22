HESCO sets up monitoring cell, control room ahead of new spell of rains

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published July 22, 2022 | 10:46 PM

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) has set up a monitoring cell and a control room in view of the Pakistan Meteorological Department's forecast about a new spell of monsoon rains from July 24 in the country

The company's spokesman informed here on Friday that the Hesco's construction department had been put on high alert.

The department had also been asked to keep the required machinery and equipment ready, he added.

The spokesman informed that the field offices had also been provided the required material to deal with any emergency situation.

According to him, Chief Executive Officer of Hesco Noor Ahmed Soomro would head the Rain Emergency Control Center which had been set up at Shahbaz Building.

He added that the chief engineers and superintending engineers would also be a part of that center.

