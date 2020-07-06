UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HESCO Sets Up Monsoon Rain Emergency Control Room

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 11:55 PM

HESCO sets up monsoon rain emergency control room

In view of monsoon rains, the management of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has set up a rain emergency control room and cancelled the leaves of all employees

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :In view of monsoon rains, the management of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has set up a rain emergency control room and cancelled the leaves of all employees. The HESCO spokesman informed here on Monday that on the directives of the Chief Executive Officer Abdul Haq Memon, a rain emergency control room would remain operational at HESCO's headquarter with Chief Operating Officer Abdul Sattar Soho as its Focal Person to resolve complaints of the consumers during monsoon rains.

The Chief Executive Officer also warned the HESCO officials that in case of any negligence strict action would be initiated against them. The spokesman advised the people to avoid touching HESCO installations during rains to save themselves from electrocution and cooperate with HESCO employees so that any electricity fault could be removed without any delay.

Related Topics

Electricity Company Hyderabad All From Rains

Recent Stories

UAE plans to conduct more than two million Covid-1 ..

11 minutes ago

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 822 applied techno ..

56 minutes ago

The ‘Hope Probe’ Team works round-the-clock in ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches 3D Printing Strategic ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan Launches Domestic Production of Ventilato ..

53 seconds ago

US Electoral College Voters Must Back Their Presid ..

54 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.