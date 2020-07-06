HESCO sets up monsoon rain emergency control room

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :In view of monsoon rains, the management of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has set up a rain emergency control room and cancelled the leaves of all employees. The HESCO spokesman informed here on Monday that on the directives of the Chief Executive Officer Abdul Haq Memon, a rain emergency control room would remain operational at HESCO's headquarter with Chief Operating Officer Abdul Sattar Soho as its Focal Person to resolve complaints of the consumers during monsoon rains.

The Chief Executive Officer also warned the HESCO officials that in case of any negligence strict action would be initiated against them. The spokesman advised the people to avoid touching HESCO installations during rains to save themselves from electrocution and cooperate with HESCO employees so that any electricity fault could be removed without any delay.