HESCO starts load checking, balancing at transformer level

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) is carrying the load checking and balancing exercise as part of the company's monitoring measures of the power distribution transformers.

HESCO spokesman informed here Thursday that 469 connections in different areas of Hyderabad, 256 in Nawabshah, 249 in Sanghar, 197 in Thatta, 134 in Badin and 125 in Sujjawal were checked and balanced.

According to the spokesman, the Chief Executive Officer Abdul Haq Memon had directed the concerned officials to check and balance the load on the transformers as the load increased during the summer season.

The CEO said due to overload the transformers develop fault and cause interruption of the power supply to those areas. The spokesman said the CEO had strictly directed the officials to curb the power theft and take action against those involved in the theft. HESCO chief had also appealed the consumers to pay their utility bills so that the company could smoothly continue its power supply.