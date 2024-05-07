HESCO Starts Restoration Of Power Lines, Collapsed Towers In Different Sites
Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2024 | 09:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Hyderabad Electric supply company (HESCO) has notified that electricity supply was affected in master grain due to the collapse of five towers of High tension 71, 93, 94, 95 and 96 due to thunderstorms last night.
According to the HESCO Spokesman, power supply was also discontinued in 132 KV high tension line Noori abad to Kilo kahar, Thana Bola Khan and Thana Arab Khan grid stations. He further informed that due to the collapsing of 12 towers location number 47,60,59,58,57,56, 55, 54,53, 52 and 61 power was affected in 11 KV city, Ahmed Khan, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy and Dohraji.
General Manager (Operation) Rana Muhammad Ayoub andChief operating officer Muhammad Roshan Otho reached the affected site to ascertain financial loss and tower restoration work.
They directed complete power restoration work by adopting precautionary measures to avert any human loss.
In compliance with directives of General Manager (Operation) all technical teams of Project Director (GSC-Construction) and SCGSO equipped with material and Heavy Machinery have started restoration of affected lines and towers to complete work in a couple of days.
On this occasion, relevant officers were also accompanied with General Manager (Operation) and Chief operating officer .
