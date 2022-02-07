HESCO suspends 3 SDOs, RO due to their poor performance

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company's (HESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Noor Ahmed Soomro has suspended 3 Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) and a revenue officer of the company due to their poor performance

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company's (HESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Noor Ahmed Soomro has suspended 3 Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) and a revenue officer of the company due to their poor performance.

The company's spokesman informed that the CEO chaired a meeting at the head office here Monday to review performance of the HESCO's officials.

According to him, SDO Sanghar Subdivision of Sanghar district A D Chandio, SDO Qazi Ahmed Subdivision of Benazirabad district Makhdoom Muhammad Mudassar and SDO Liaquat Colony Subdivision in Hyderabad Aftab Ahmed Dahani were suspended.

Similarly, the Revenue Officer of Gari Khata Subdivision in Hyderabad Muhammad Kaleem was also suspended.