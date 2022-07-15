UrduPoint.com

HESCO Suspends Power Supply Due To Rain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 15, 2022 | 04:00 PM

HESCO suspends power supply due to rain

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Around 65 percent of Hyderabad has been without power after a light rainfall began to pour on the city on Thursday evening.

The HESCO's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed that out of 121 feeders of 11 KV in Hyderabad, the supply had been suspended from 78 feeders.

According to him, there are a total of 570 feeders in HESCO's region out of which 165 had been kept shut because of the rain.

He apprised that the power supply would begin to restore as soon as the downpour stopped.

He claimed that HESCO's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Noor Ahmed Soomro and other top officers were monitoring the situation.

