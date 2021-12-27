HESCO suspends power supply to 50 feeders due to rain

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) suspended power supply to 50 electric feeders here Monday as the city received the first spell of the winter rains

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) suspended power supply to 50 electric feeders here Monday as the city received the first spell of the winter rains.

The spokesman informed that the power supply to the feeders had been stopped for the safety reasons.

He added that the electric supply would be restored once the patrolling teams of HESCO ensured that the transmission system was intact.

He apprised that the Chief Executive Officer Noor Ahmed Soomro was personally monitoring the situation.

The spokesman on behalf of the company appealed the people to stay away from the electric poles and other installation and also not tied their livestock animals with the poles in order to prevent electrocution.