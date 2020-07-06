HESCO suspends SDO Kohsar over misconduct

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) here Monday suspended Sub Divisional Officer Kohsar Muhammad Awais Memon on account of misconduct.

According to an office order, Memon was found deliberately absconding duty.

After suspension the SDO would remain attached with Chief Engineer PMU HESCO to mark his regular attendance.

During suspension he would be entitled to draw his basic salarybesides the subsistence allowance.