HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) SDO Operations of HESCO Sub-Division Ali Murtaza Dal and his team were attacked by the power thieves during ongoing operations against electricity theft and defaulters in Hyderabad, the police registered a case of the incident.

According to the HESCO spokesperson, under the supervision of SDO Ali Murtaza Dal, the technical team of HESCO disconnected multiple connections at Al-Rehman Plaza Qasimabad for outstanding dues over 10 million rupees. Meanwhile, over 40 illegal power connections were also identified and cut off.

The spokesperson said that SDO Ali Murtaza Dal and some staff members were injured in the attack by power thieves and defaulters. As soon as the incident was reported, the Executive Engineer Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Sial and Superintending Engineer Hyderabad Circle Rasheed Ahmed Ansari reached at the Naseem Nagar Police post, where a case was registered under crime no.

383/2024 against the complaint of SDO Citizen Colony.

In reaction to the attack, the Chief Operating Officer of HESCO Zulfiqar Ali Memon stated that the local administration and police were cooperating fully to ensure the safety of all HESCO employees, adding that the campaign against power thieves and defaulters has been intensified, which has led to such attacks by the power thieves.

Meanwhile, HESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Roshan Otho took serious notice of the incident and contacted senior police officials. The DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razaq Dharejo and SSP Dr. Farrukh Lanjar assured him that the police would take swift action to arrest the involved accused.