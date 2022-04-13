UrduPoint.com

HESCO Team Continues Action Against Power Theft, 23 Direct Connections Severed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2022 | 06:29 PM

HESCO team continues action against power theft, 23 direct connections severed

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) continued its operation against power theft in different areas on Wednesday and 23 illegal connections were disconnected in ISRA Village area of Citizen Sub-Division

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) continued its operation against power theft in different areas on Wednesday and 23 illegal connections were disconnected in ISRA Village area of Citizen Sub-Division.

According to a Hesco spokesperson, on the instructions of the company's chief executive officer Noor Ahmed Soomro, Hesco's surveillance team disconnected direct connections from 23 houses, including seven bungalows in ISRA Village.

A team led by Director Surveillance and Investigation Ijaz Ahmed Sheikh and SDO Citizen Aqib Shah and other officers took action against the power theft in Isra Village which resulted in the seizure of a remote control device from a meter installed in a bungalow.

The spokesman further said that all the direct connections involved in power theft were immediately disconnected and the wires were confiscated.

The HESCO chief has strongly directed the concerned SDO to take stern action against power theft in the area and impose heavy fines on the consumers involved in the theft, spokesman said.

