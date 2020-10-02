UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HESCO Teams Cut Off 150 Connections On Default

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 07:25 PM

HESCO teams cut off 150 connections on default

The special recovery teams of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company severed around 150 connections on charge of non-payment of outstanding dues here in different parts of Hyderabad on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The special recovery teams of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company severed around 150 connections on charge of non-payment of outstanding dues here in different parts of Hyderabad on Friday.

According to HESCO spokesman, the special recovery teams conducted raids in Qasimabad, Latifabad, Garikhata, Saddar and Phuleli operation sub-divisions and disconnected 150 connections on charge of non-payment of outstanding dues.

Besides, the teams also unearthed numbers of illegal connections and submitted letters to concerned police stations for registration of FIRs against power thieves.

Related Topics

Police Company Hyderabad Saddar Qasimabad

Recent Stories

Kilmarnock squad told to self-isolate after positi ..

3 minutes ago

National Assembly body directs law ministry to fin ..

3 minutes ago

Gold prices increases Rs300 02 Oct 2020

3 minutes ago

EU Publishes Belarus Sanctions List Including Inte ..

3 minutes ago

Indian Navy Says Naval Exercise With Bangladesh Sc ..

7 minutes ago

PANAH holds workshop to create awareness about hea ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.