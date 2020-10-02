HESCO teams cut off 150 connections on default

(@FahadShabbir)

The special recovery teams of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company severed around 150 connections on charge of non-payment of outstanding dues here in different parts of Hyderabad on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The special recovery teams of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company severed around 150 connections on charge of non-payment of outstanding dues here in different parts of Hyderabad on Friday.

According to HESCO spokesman, the special recovery teams conducted raids in Qasimabad, Latifabad, Garikhata, Saddar and Phuleli operation sub-divisions and disconnected 150 connections on charge of non-payment of outstanding dues.

Besides, the teams also unearthed numbers of illegal connections and submitted letters to concerned police stations for registration of FIRs against power thieves.