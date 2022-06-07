HESCO teams expedite power bills recovery in city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :On the instructions of HESCO Chief Executive Officer Noor Ahmed Soomro, the Executive Engineer Gadi Khata and SDO Liaquat Colony have expedited electricity bills recovery process.

Executive Engineer Gadi Khatta Ikhtiar Memon and SDO Liaqat Colony Waqas Tareen went door to door in different areas to check the bills and disconnected electricity connections of the consumers who did not pay their bills.

On this occasion, the recovery teams also cut the illegal power connections during the checking.

The Executive Engineer Ikhtiar Memon also directed Hesco officials to ensure maximum recovery in the month of June.