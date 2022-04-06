UrduPoint.com

HESCO T&G Losses Stands At 20.3 Per Cent

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :The Transmission and Distribution (T&G) losses of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO0 stood at 20.3 per cent till December 2021.

Out of total 20.3 per cent losses, the share of distribution remained 19 per cent and Transmission 1.4 per cent, sources told APP here on Wednesday.

However, HESCO was making continuous efforts to control the theft of electricity through night checking, securing of plazas, converting villages into one point supply, combing of high loss feeders and removal / regularization of kunda connections.

To curb menace of power pilferage, the company was replacing Low Tension (LT) lines with Aerial Bundle Cables (ABC) Cables they said.

They said 66KV Grid stations were also being converted into 132KV Grid Stations, setting of new Grid Stations & Transmission Lines besides removal of system constraints and bifurcation of feeders They said all defective and sluggish meters were also being replaced to curb power theft and reduced losses.

