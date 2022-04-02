HESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Sehri, Iftar timings

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has claimed that the company will not carry out the routine load shedding during the hours preceding Sehri and Iftar timings

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has claimed that the company will not carry out the routine load shedding during the hours preceding Sehri and Iftar timings.

The company's spokesman informed here on Saturday that HESCO would provide uninterrupted power supply from 1.45 am to 5.45 am during Sehri.

Similarly, he added, continuous power supply would be provided from 5.45 pm to 10.45 pm in order to facilitate the people breaking fast at Iftar and the people attending Taraweeh.

He said the measures were being taken as per the directives of the Federal Energy Ministry.

According to him, HESCO had also set up a control where senior officers would head the shifts to receive and address complaints of the consumers on priority.

The spokesman said the consumers could report their complaints to the Sub Divisional Officers and Executive Engineers of their subdivisions through the mobile phone or on the helpline number 118.