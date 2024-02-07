HESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply during general elections

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) under the supervision of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) has finalized all arrangements to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the HESCO region on February 7, 8 and 9 during general elections 2024.

A control room has been established at the HESCO head office to deal with any emergencies.

According to the HESCO spokesperson, during the general elections 2024, uninterrupted power supply will be ensured in the HESCO region, including the important election offices, especially the District Election Commission offices, NADRA offices, district returning officers, returning officers and all polling stations.

Apart from this, to maintain the communication system, uninterrupted power supply will be provided to all communication towers in the HESCO region. The control room will be specially supervised by the CEO, HESCO and all important election centres will be continuously monitored so that there is no interruption in the transmission of electricity.

Moreover, all HESCO officers including SDOs will be on high alert on election day and will be ready all the time to provide services.

The spokesman informed that the necessary repair works on the electrical installations have also been completed and all safety measures were being ensured.