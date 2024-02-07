Open Menu

HESCO To Ensure Uninterrupted Power Supply During General Elections

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2024 | 02:30 PM

HESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply during general elections

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) under the supervision of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) has finalized all arrangements to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the HESCO region on February 7, 8 and 9 during general elections 2024.

A control room has been established at the HESCO head office to deal with any emergencies.

According to the HESCO spokesperson, during the general elections 2024, uninterrupted power supply will be ensured in the HESCO region, including the important election offices, especially the District Election Commission offices, NADRA offices, district returning officers, returning officers and all polling stations.

Apart from this, to maintain the communication system, uninterrupted power supply will be provided to all communication towers in the HESCO region. The control room will be specially supervised by the CEO, HESCO and all important election centres will be continuously monitored so that there is no interruption in the transmission of electricity.

Moreover, all HESCO officers including SDOs will be on high alert on election day and will be ready all the time to provide services.

The spokesman informed that the necessary repair works on the electrical installations have also been completed and all safety measures were being ensured.

Related Topics

Election Electricity Election Commission Of Pakistan Company Alert Hyderabad February All From

Recent Stories

PSL online ticket booking website recovered

PSL online ticket booking website recovered

10 minutes ago
 Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the hi ..

Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the historic win against South Korea

1 hour ago
 Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democ ..

Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democratic process: FO

2 hours ago
 Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injur ..

Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injured in Pishin

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

6 hours ago
El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

15 hours ago
 People to vote for PPP on basis of development wor ..

People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates

15 hours ago
 MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

15 hours ago
 Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

15 hours ago
 Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points o ..

Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead

15 hours ago
 Awareness session held on heart health

Awareness session held on heart health

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan