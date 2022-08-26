HESCO to not charge FPA from consumers using more than 200 units per month.

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) will not charge the fuel price adjustment from the consumers using not more than 200 units per month

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) will not charge the fuel price adjustment from the consumers using not more than 200 units per month.

The spokesman of HESCO Sadiq Kubar informed here on Friday that the FPA already charged from such low-slab consumers will be repaid to them through adjustment of the paid amount in the upcoming electricity bills.

He said the domestic consumers had been given this relief by the Federal government.

According to him, the said relief amounts to saving Rs.9.9 per unit.

He said the domestic consumers who did not consume more than 200 units per month during the last 6 months were already receiving the relief of Rs6 per unit.