HESCO to resolve power supply problems of industrialists at earliest : CEO

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Khan Muhammad Sohu has said the company will resolve the power supply problems faced by the industrialists at the earliest.

He met a delegation of the Nooriabad Association of Trade and Industry (NATI) at his office here on Monday, the company's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed.

Sohu acknowledged that the industries played a pivotal role in the country's development and employment creation.

He announced that HESCO would soon set up customer care centers in the industrial zones in Nooriabad and Hyderabad.

The CEO assured the delegation that all the development projects related to the industrial zones, including the new grid stations and 11 KV feeders, would be completed on priority.

He further assured that the process of issuing new connections to industrial consumers would also be simplified.

The delegation, which was led by Zia-ur-Rehman, said they would continue to pay their bills on time and would also offer the required cooperation to the company.