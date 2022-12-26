HESCO to suspend power supply from Dec 26 to Jan 3

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) will suspend the power supply to several electric feeders of 11 KV from different grid stations from December 26 to January 3, 2023, to carry out repair and maintenance works.

The HESCO spokesman on Monday said that the electric supply to Shah Bukhari, Palm Residency, Qamar Hospital, Mother Village, Deeplai Memon, Sadiq Livena and Rohan Faraz feeders of 11 KV of Rajputana grid station would remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The suspension would be carried out from December 26 to January 3, 2023, he added.

Likewise, Qasimabad Phase II and Sehrish Nagar feeders as well as Sachal and Al Abbas feeders of Qasimabad grid station would face suspension on December 28 and 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Rajputana grid's Agha Khan and Bhitai Nagar feeders will also witness the power outage from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The spokesman appealed to the consumers to cooperate with the company during the power outages, being carried out for repair and maintenance works.