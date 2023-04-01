UrduPoint.com

HESCO To Take Action Against Electricity Theft During Ramazan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2023 | 09:57 PM

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has decided to take action against electricity theft which is being used to play cricket on the streets at night during Ramazan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has decided to take action against electricity theft which is being used to play cricket on the streets at night during Ramazan.

The company's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed here on Saturday that the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of HESCO Muzaffar Ali Abbassi had directed the concerned officers to take action in this regard.

He said the field teams would not only seize the cables and lights, but they would also register FIRs against organizers of street cricket for stealing electricity.

