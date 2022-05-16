HESCO to use social media for sharing information about power outages, load shedding, supply suspension

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has decided to share information about power outages, load shedding and supply suspension with the selective groups of consumers through the social media platform.

The company's spokesman informed here on Monday that HESCO Chief Executive Officer Noor Ahmed Soomro chaired a meeting at his office in that regard.

He said the Executive Engineers, Sub Divisional Officers and Line Superintendents would create Whatsapp groups of 300 consumers each in the urban areas.

He added that in the rural areas announcements about the outages and load shedding would be made through the Mosques.

According to him, each Whatsapp group would consist of 300 consumers who would be selected among the notable persons of the concerned area.

He said that at the level of HESCO's Circles Deputy Directors Technical would be given the responsibility of focal persons while the control and monitoring would be undertaken by Chief Engineer Commercial, Superintending Engineers and SDOs.

The spokesman informed that the company had 1.191 million consumers in 13 districts of Sindh including 913,864 domestic consumers whose households were being powered through 430 power feeders of 11KV.

The Chief Commercial Officer Riaz Ahmed Pathan elaborated that the purpose of establishing 2-way communication between the officials and the consumers was to keep the consumers posted about the power management issues in their respective areas.

Chief Operating Officer Sarfaraz Ahmed Khan, Superintending Engineers of all Operation Circles, XEns, Deputy Directors Technical and other officers attended the meeting.