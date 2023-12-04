Open Menu

HESCO Unearth 348 More Connections Involved In Power Theft

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2023 | 11:20 PM

During the ongoing anti-power theft drive under the supervision of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Engineer Bashir Ahmed, 348 more connections across the region were caught, which were found involved in electricity theft

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) During the ongoing anti-power theft drive under the supervision of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Engineer Bashir Ahmed, 348 more connections across the region were caught, which were found involved in electricity theft.

The HESCO authorities have submitted 328 letters to book power thieves in respective police stations, out of which 31 cases were registered.

According to HESCO spokesperson, 10 commercial and 338 domestic connections were included in the connections which were disconnected and detection bills of 1,61,557 units amounting to 3.

998 million rupees were issued to the consumers involved in electricity theft.

During the 87-day ongoing operation, a total recovery of more than 9,009.2 million rupees has been made. Additionally, 11,247 individuals have been identified as involved in electricity theft, with 119 arrests made so far, while 1,326 FIRs have also been registered.

More Stories From Pakistan