Open Menu

HESCO Unearthed 367 More Connections Involved In Power Theft

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2023 | 05:57 PM

HESCO unearthed 367 more connections involved in power theft

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) identified 367 more connections involved in electricity theft during its ongoing drive against electricity thieves and defaulters in the region. These included 17 commercial, one agricultural, two industrial and 347 domestic connections

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) identified 367 more connections involved in electricity theft during its ongoing drive against electricity thieves and defaulters in the region. These included 17 commercial, one agricultural, two industrial and 347 domestic connections.

The HESCO authorities submitted 311 letters against power thieves for registration of FIRs against them in various police stations, out of which 30 FIRs were registered.

The HESCO spokesperson mentioned that all these connections had been disconnected and detection bills of 312,512 units have been issued, amounting of 19.

058 million rupees. According to him, during the 112-day ongoing operation, the overall recovery has exceeded 9.486 billion rupees and 173 suspects, including three employees, have been arrested, one employee has been dismissed and 37 employees were suspended and over 11.54 million electric units were charged as penalties to electricity thieves, which are equivalent to 386.9 million rupees.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Company Hyderabad All Billion Million Employment

Recent Stories

Commissioner Quetta held meeting with NADRA to sol ..

Commissioner Quetta held meeting with NADRA to solve domicile issues

4 minutes ago
 PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 1,692 po ..

PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 1,692 points

4 minutes ago
 Asian stocks track US gains in 'Santa Claus rally'

Asian stocks track US gains in 'Santa Claus rally'

4 minutes ago
 PCJCCI stresses collaboration with China to enhanc ..

PCJCCI stresses collaboration with China to enhance Pak chemical industry's comp ..

18 minutes ago
 Revamped Wafaqi Mohtasib website breaks language b ..

Revamped Wafaqi Mohtasib website breaks language barrier for easy complaint reso ..

18 minutes ago
 German political heavyweight Wolfgang Schaeuble di ..

German political heavyweight Wolfgang Schaeuble dies

19 minutes ago
German political heavyweight Wolfgang Schaeuble di ..

German political heavyweight Wolfgang Schaeuble dies

28 minutes ago
 Stock markets rise after festive break

Stock markets rise after festive break

24 minutes ago
 Israel army chief says Gaza war to last 'many more ..

Israel army chief says Gaza war to last 'many more months'

24 minutes ago
 MC retrieves commercial land worth Rs 1b from encr ..

MC retrieves commercial land worth Rs 1b from encroachers

24 minutes ago
 VP ADB calls on Commissioner Quetta

VP ADB calls on Commissioner Quetta

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan conducts successful flight test of Fatah- ..

Pakistan conducts successful flight test of Fatah-II

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan