HESCO urges police to support ongoing action against power theft

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Rehan Hameed on Monday urged the police and the district administration to support the company in its ongoing action against the power theft

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Rehan Hameed on Monday urged the police and the district administration to support the company in its ongoing action against the power theft.

The CEO met the Deputy Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Range Sharjeel Kareem Kharal, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and Managing Director of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Zahid Khemtio at his office.

The CEO said when the HESCO's special teams takes action against power thieves or against defaulters of electricity bills, they often face resistance.

He added that the company required cooperation of the police and the local administration so that it could effectively carry out its campaign for the recovery of the utility bills and disconnection of the illegal connections.

The CEO nominated Chief Technical Officer Zahid Pervez Mughal as the focal person to liaise with the police and the district administration.

The Deputy Inspector General Police Hyderabad and the District Commissioner Hyderabad assured him of their full cooperation.

The Managing Director WASA said the agency would work out the load management schedule of the 11 KV electric feeders which power the water supply and drainage pumping stations of WASA in consultation with the concerned officials of HESCO.