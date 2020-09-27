HESCO warns of strict action against power thieves

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Muhammad Yaqoob has said strict action will be taken against the power thieves and the company's staff who elicit bribe from the consumers.

The company's spokesman informed here on Sunday that Yaqoob had urged the people to report to the concerned officials of HESCO about the staff who demand payment for replacement or repair of the power transformers.

"The HESCO is responsible for replacing the defective or burnt transformers and no consumer is liable to pay for this replacement," Yaqoob underlined.

He added that the consumers of only the privately owned transformers had to pay for the repair and replacement.

He acknowledged that some elements in the company were plundering the consumers by taking payments for the transformers.

"Instead of paying the HESCO's staff the consumers should report to the concerned officials so that action could be taken against such elements in the company," he said.

Yaqoob warned that even the private electricians who work in collaboration with the staff of HESCO to fleece the consumers would get punishment if his office received the complaints.