UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HESCO Warns Of Strict Action Against Power Thieves

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 07:30 PM

HESCO warns of strict action against power thieves

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Muhammad Yaqoob has said strict action will be taken against the power thieves and the company's staff who elicit bribe from the consumers.

The company's spokesman informed here on Sunday that Yaqoob had urged the people to report to the concerned officials of HESCO about the staff who demand payment for replacement or repair of the power transformers.

"The HESCO is responsible for replacing the defective or burnt transformers and no consumer is liable to pay for this replacement," Yaqoob underlined.

He added that the consumers of only the privately owned transformers had to pay for the repair and replacement.

He acknowledged that some elements in the company were plundering the consumers by taking payments for the transformers.

"Instead of paying the HESCO's staff the consumers should report to the concerned officials so that action could be taken against such elements in the company," he said.

Yaqoob warned that even the private electricians who work in collaboration with the staff of HESCO to fleece the consumers would get punishment if his office received the complaints.

Related Topics

Company Hyderabad Sunday From

Recent Stories

ADNOC L&amp;S signs 25-year Agreement to service p ..

1 minute ago

Virgin Hyperloop to conduct Hyperloop feasibility ..

31 minutes ago

RTA resumes 3 bus routes between Dubai and Sharjah

46 minutes ago

Dragon Mart launches e-commerce platform

46 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo continues Beirut relief efforts, ..

1 hour ago

Department of Community Development launches unive ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.