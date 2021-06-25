UrduPoint.com
HESCO Worker Seriously Injured While Working Over Pole

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 11:27 PM

HESCO worker seriously injured while working over pole

A worker of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) sustained a serious injury in both of his eyes while working over a pole on Thursday night

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :A worker of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) sustained a serious injury in both of his eyes while working over a pole on Thursday night.

The HESCO here Friday placed Syed Arshad Raza Taqvi, an Upper Division Clerk in Phuleli Subdivision, under suspension for asking Assistant Lineman Syed Zeeshan Shah to connect a new connection for a consumer.

The injured worker was reportedly not following the company's safety protocols.

Shah told the media that Taqvi had threatened him against disclosing his name.

The HESCO also transferred Taqvi to its operation division in Thatta district as a punishment.

More Stories From Pakistan

