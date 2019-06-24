(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Assistant Lineman of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) electrocuted to death while removing a defected transformer in Qasimabad area here on Monday.

The incident happened in Samina Bungalows where a 200KV transformer was being detached from the electric cables so that it could repaired for re-installation.

The spokesman of HESCO Sadiq Kubar confirmed the incident identifying the ALM as Shahid Channar.

Channar was rushed to Liaquat University Hospital but the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The spokesman did not clarify whether Channar wore protective gear or not.