HESCO's Anti-power Theft Drive, 122 Transformers Removed For Non-payment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2023 | 09:36 PM

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has continued its crackdown against electricity theft and non-payment of dues in the region on Monday

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has continued its crackdown against electricity theft and non-payment of dues in the region on Monday.

According to the HESCO spokesperson, fines of more than Rs. 87.08 million were imposed since the commencement of these actions in the entire region, while 122 transformers were removed due to non-payment of dues.

During these operations, 39 transformers were removed in Circle Hyderabad, with outstanding dues of more than Rs. 30.7 million, 47 transformers were removed in Laar Circle with dues around Rs.

43.7 million. He informed that, 30 transformers were removed in limits of Nawabshah circle, where dues amount was touched to Rs. 4.7 million and in the MirpurKhas circle six transformers were removed, with dues amounting to Rs 13.1 million.

According to HESCO authorities, during these actions more than 28.6 million rupees were recovered from amount of fines.

In total, during these operations, recoveries exceeding Rs. 642.9 million were made from defaulters, and there have been 296 cases were registered against electricity theft in the region, while 29 arrests made so far.

