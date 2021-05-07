The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) on Friday nominated three consumer's representatives from civil society in Board of Directors (BOD) of Hyderabad Electricity Supply Company (HESCO) for the period of three years

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) on Friday nominated three consumer's representatives from civil society in board of Directors (BOD) of Hyderabad Electricity Supply Company (HESCO) for the period of three years.

According to Ministry's notification, consequent upon approval of the Federal cabinet, Zulifiqar Ahmed Farooqi, M Rashid Khan and Mir Janullah Khan Talpur have been nominated as independent Directors of the Board of Directors of HESCO for a period of three years or until further orders.