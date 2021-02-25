UrduPoint.com
HESCO's Contractual Employees Stage Protest For Regularization

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 09:28 PM

HESCO's contractual employees stage protest for regularization

The contractual employees of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) on Thursday staged a protest demonstration for regularization of services

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The contractual employees of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) on Thursday staged a protest demonstration for regularization of services.

HESCO employees led by Ali Gohar Chana, Shahid Jokhio, Mehwish Pathan and others took out rally opposite Hyderabad Press club for acceptance of their demand to regularize services as contractual employees of Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) had already regularized their contract employees.

They urged the department concerned to accept their demands for regularization of their services.

