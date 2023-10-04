HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) was continuously taking action against unpaid electricity bills and illegal power consumption across its region and during this drive, HESCO disconnected power supply from more than 38 transformers and managed to recover an amount of more than 200 million rupees.

According to the HESCO spokesperson, during the ongoing operations in the region, more than 200 million rupees were recovered, of which 200.6 million rupees were collected from the defaulters and around 0.6 million rupees were recovered as fines, while 38 transformers were disconnected, in which 3 transformers have been taken down and power has been disconnected from rest of 35 transformers. Dues of about 80 million rupees were reported to the consumers who were getting electricity through these transformers.

Hesco spokesman while sharing the details of actions, informed that power supply from 22 transformers was disconnected in Nawabshah circle, with unpaid bills totalling over 67.

6 million rupees. In Laar circle, 13 transformers were disconnected as there were 2.5 million rupees were outstanding dues. 2 transformers were disconnected In Mirpurkhas circle, with 4.3 million rupees dues and in Hyderabad circle, one transformer was disconnected on arrears of 0.75 million rupees.

He said since September 7, 2023, HESCO has collected a total of 3,036.3 million rupees in the region and this amount comprises 2,996.1 million rupees of dues and 40.5 million rupees in fines. During these operations, a total of 227 transformers were removed, and 1,116 letters were filed to relevant police stations to register FIRs against those involved in electricity theft, moreover, 410 cases were registered against unauthorized connections and customers with outstanding bills, leading to the apprehension of 43 electricity thieves.

APP/irp