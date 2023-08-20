HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :The water supply from the New Filtration Plant and Old Filtration plant to City, Latifabad and Qasimabad talukas will remain partially affected for 4 days from August 21 to 24 due to maintenance shut down announced by Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO).

A spokesman of the HDA informed here on Sunday that HESCO would suspend power supply from 8 am to 1 pm for 4 consecutive days starting from August 21 in order to undertake repair and maintenance works at 132 KV Rajputana grid station.

He noted that the 2 filtration plants on Jamshoro road carry the major burden of water supply to all parts of Hyderabad and the power supply suspension for continuous 5 to 6 hours daily would affect functioning of the plants.

The spokesman on behalf of the HDA requested the consumers to use water sparingly for 4 days keeping in view the expected water supply shortage.