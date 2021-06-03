UrduPoint.com
HESCO's New CEO Assume Charge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 04:56 PM

HESCO's new CEO assume charge

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Rehan Hamid assumed the charge here on Thursday.

His joining was deferred by 2 days because the All Pakistan WAPDA Hydro Electric Workers Union (CBA) opposed his appointment.

Meanwhile, the HESCO's spokesman informed that the officers and staff of HESCO welcomed the new CEO at his office, presenting bouquets and garlanding him as well.

After assuming the charge, Rehan Hamid held an introductory meeting with all the senior officers and informed them that his priority was to turn the company intro a reputable power distribution companies.

He said he would like to work with them as a team in order to solve problems of the company's employees and especially to address the power supply and billing related problems of the consumers.

The CEO in his instructions asked the officials that a consumer friendly approach ought to be adopted to improve the company's performance.

Hamid said they would also need the cooperation of the industrial,commercial and domestic consumers so that we could provide better power supply service to the consumers and to win their trust.

He further said all employees should attend the office as per their duty hours and fulfill their duty with a sense of responsibility and dedication in order to put the company on the path of progress.

