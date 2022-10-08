Newly appointed acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Muhammad Khan Sohu assumed the charge of his office here on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Newly appointed acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Muhammad Khan Sohu assumed the charge of his office here on Saturday.

The HESCO's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed that Sohu called an introductory meeting of all the top officers of the company and told them that they would work as a team to discharge their obligations.

He said that he would appreciate the officers and staff who perform their duty with sincerity but the employees whose performance was found below par would not be shown any leniency.

The General Manager Technical Gul Muneer Surhio, GM Planning and Development Farooq Rashid, Chief Operating Officer Sarfaraz Ahmed Khan and other officers including Shafiq Ahmed Memon, Abdul Haq Shaikh, Aqeel Noor Memon, Nisar Ahmed Memon attended the meeting.