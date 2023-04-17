UrduPoint.com

HESCO's Performance Ensuring Uninterrupted Power Supply Hailed By Business Community

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2023 | 02:10 PM

HESCO's performance ensuring uninterrupted power supply hailed by business community

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :The management of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) was hailed by Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) in respect of its performance during the month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

President HCCI Adeel Siddiqui, in a statement issued here on Monday, has appreciated the overall performance of HESCO management for ensuring uninterrupted power supply to consumers and hoped that HESCO would keep performing with the same spirit in peak summer season and during the upcoming monsoon season.

As a business community leader, Adeel Siddiqui said, "I had often criticized the performance of HESCO but I feel that HESCO team has performed better during the holy month of Ramazan and deserved a pat on its back.

" The HCCI President said that due to the power shutdown, burning of power transformers and faults, the business activities were badly hit in last summer, adding that even detection bills were issued to consumers. This year, he said, that HESCO management had shown improvement in its recovery and control in power theft.

He said consumers got uninterrupted power supply as HESCO was said to have repaired transformers and transmission lines with the result that commercial, residential and industrial consumers did not come up with complaints of unnecessary load management.

The business community got a better power supply on average which was a positive sign for business activities, he said.

Related Topics

Business Pakistan Awami Tehreek Company Hyderabad Same Chamber Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th April 2023

5 hours ago
 Former Sudanese PM says Sudan is at &#039;catastro ..

Former Sudanese PM says Sudan is at &#039;catastrophic&#039; moment, calls for i ..

12 hours ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini meets Deputy Secretary of US T ..

Mohamed Al Hussaini meets Deputy Secretary of US Treasury, senior officials from ..

14 hours ago
 SSC to organise a conference on UAE&#039;s future ..

SSC to organise a conference on UAE&#039;s future in sport

14 hours ago
 Official volunteer platform Certificate accepted f ..

Official volunteer platform Certificate accepted for participation in SAVW

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.