HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :The management of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) was hailed by Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) in respect of its performance during the month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

President HCCI Adeel Siddiqui, in a statement issued here on Monday, has appreciated the overall performance of HESCO management for ensuring uninterrupted power supply to consumers and hoped that HESCO would keep performing with the same spirit in peak summer season and during the upcoming monsoon season.

As a business community leader, Adeel Siddiqui said, "I had often criticized the performance of HESCO but I feel that HESCO team has performed better during the holy month of Ramazan and deserved a pat on its back.

" The HCCI President said that due to the power shutdown, burning of power transformers and faults, the business activities were badly hit in last summer, adding that even detection bills were issued to consumers. This year, he said, that HESCO management had shown improvement in its recovery and control in power theft.

He said consumers got uninterrupted power supply as HESCO was said to have repaired transformers and transmission lines with the result that commercial, residential and industrial consumers did not come up with complaints of unnecessary load management.

The business community got a better power supply on average which was a positive sign for business activities, he said.