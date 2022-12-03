UrduPoint.com

HESCO's Performance To Be Improved Despite Limited Resources: CEO

Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2022 | 11:59 PM

Chief Executive Officer Hyderabad Electric Supply Company Mohammad Khan Soho on Saturday said the electric company was performing well despite limited resources

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer Hyderabad Electric Supply Company Mohammad Khan Soho on Saturday said the electric company was performing well despite limited resources.

He said this while addressing a ceremony organized by HCCI at the Chamber's office here.

He said that online public hearings initiated by his office had yielded better results in addressing customers' problems. He said that the electric company was making arrangements for the repair of transformers.

He, however, said that HESCO was endeavoring to improve revenue recovery which was 70pc as a whole and the rest 30pc stood default.

He sought the cooperation of HCCI in the recovery of revenue from commercial sectors.

He said Hesco would be providing quality services despite limited resources, adding that 32 feeders of Hesco have zero line losses.

He disclosed that a model customer center was set up in Kotri and another was being modernized.

He said that lines were being maintained and new feeders were being started so that customers get better facilities next summer season.

He said Tando Muhammad Khan road small industries would get new feeders and lines in Husri were being repaired.

