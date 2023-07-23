Open Menu

HESCO's Power Outages Creating Water Supply, Drainage Woes: WASA

Sumaira FH Published July 23, 2023 | 09:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has once again blamed Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) for obstructing the water supply and drainage system because of recurrent power outages.

In a statement issued here on Sunday the spokesman of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA), the parent organization of WASA, claimed that up to 12 hours of outages were being enforced in Hyderabad.

He cited a recent statement of the company in which it was revealed that HESCO was receiving slightly over half of its required electricity from the national grid.

"This makes it evidently clear that 12 hours of load shedding is being conducted by the company," the spokesman said.

He said due to the financial constraints WASA could not use its electricity generators for half part of the day.

He apprised that WASA had put forward 2 recommendations to the government.

He added that the government should provide express electricity feeders to all filtration plants and pumping stations of WASA or adequate funds for the purchase of diesel should be allocated to the agency to run its generators.

The spokesman also referred to the recent press conference of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's (MQM-P's) legislators in Hyderabad, saying they had also charged HESCO for excessive outages.

