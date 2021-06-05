UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hesitation To Get Vaccinated Must Be Addressed: GCU VC

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 07:56 PM

Hesitation to get vaccinated must be addressed: GCU VC

Coronavirus vaccination is safe, but hesitation exists in our people, especially the youth, that is a threat to public health and it needs to be addressed through effective communication strategies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Coronavirus vaccination is safe, but hesitation exists in our people, especially the youth, that is a threat to public health and it needs to be addressed through effective communication strategies.

This was stated by Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, the vice chancellor of Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Saturday.

He was addressing students at the second day of special Coronavirus Vaccination Centre set by the Health Department at the GCU. City Assistant Commissioner Faizan Ahmed also visited the camp.

The VC said he, his senior team members and medical staff were trying to reach out to all university employees and students to get them vaccinated.

Prof. Zaidi hoped that they would achieve the target of 100 per cent vaccination of almost 2,000 employees by Monday, June 7. He said the vaccination camp at GCU had also been extended till June 7, 5pm so that maximum number of their students could be vaccinated.

The GCU VC said that students just need to bring their national identity cards and the university cards to the camp for vaccination even if they have not received the code from 1166.

Prof Zaidi also said that most of the information of their youth comes from social media, which is a dangerous trend until these platforms develop an effective system of check and balance regarding information sharing.

Related Topics

Lahore Social Media June GCU All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

G7 Reach 'Historic' Agreement on Global Corporate ..

49 seconds ago

Facebook 'welcomes' G7 move on corporate tax: spok ..

50 seconds ago

Young Doctors hold protest

52 seconds ago

18 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon hold ..

53 seconds ago

25,000 saplings planted along various highways: PH ..

7 minutes ago

Plantation of local varieties to be encouraged: Co ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.