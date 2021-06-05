Hesitation to get vaccinated must be addressed: GCU VC

Coronavirus vaccination is safe, but hesitation exists in our people, especially the youth, that is a threat to public health and it needs to be addressed through effective communication strategies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Coronavirus vaccination is safe, but hesitation exists in our people, especially the youth, that is a threat to public health and it needs to be addressed through effective communication strategies.

This was stated by Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, the vice chancellor of Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Saturday.

He was addressing students at the second day of special Coronavirus Vaccination Centre set by the Health Department at the GCU. City Assistant Commissioner Faizan Ahmed also visited the camp.

The VC said he, his senior team members and medical staff were trying to reach out to all university employees and students to get them vaccinated.

Prof. Zaidi hoped that they would achieve the target of 100 per cent vaccination of almost 2,000 employees by Monday, June 7. He said the vaccination camp at GCU had also been extended till June 7, 5pm so that maximum number of their students could be vaccinated.

The GCU VC said that students just need to bring their national identity cards and the university cards to the camp for vaccination even if they have not received the code from 1166.

Prof Zaidi also said that most of the information of their youth comes from social media, which is a dangerous trend until these platforms develop an effective system of check and balance regarding information sharing.