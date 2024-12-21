Open Menu

HESSA Convenes Meeting With Vice Chancellors Of Partner Universities

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2024 | 06:50 PM

HESSA convenes meeting with Vice Chancellors of partner universities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The USAID’s Higher Education System Strengthening Activity (HESSA) convened an important meeting with Vice Chancellors from partner universities to review progress and to roll out the implementation of the year four work plan.

Organized by the University of Utah, the meeting provided a valuable platform to build a shared understanding of the project’s objectives, foster collaboration, and accelerate the implementation of HESSA activities, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

During the meeting, the Vice Chancellors were also informed about new initiatives being launched in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the National academy of Higher Education (NAHE). These initiatives include the cascading of strategic planning initiative, the advancement of curriculum for different academic tiers, and policy dialogues addressing pressing issues in the higher education sector.

The Vice Chancellors expressed their appreciation and commitment in advancing these efforts.

Dr. Aslam Chaudhry and Dr. Michael Barber, Professors from the University of Utah, led the discussions and highlighted the significant progress achieved through the meaningful collaboration between U.S. and Pakistani universities and the HEC. Over the past few years, this partnership has continued to drive positive change in Pakistan’s higher education. “We are excited to continue this journey toward enhancing the educational landscape and ensuring sustainable growth,” said Dr. Chaudhry.

The meeting marked a significant milestone in advancing the project’s objectives, which aim to build academic and institutional capacity across universities in Pakistan. The discussions and commitments made in this gathering set foundation for sustainability and advancing impact of HESSA initiatives.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Progress HEC From

Recent Stories

PAKISTAN NAVY SHIPS VISITED KUWAIT AND IRAQ DURING ..

PAKISTAN NAVY SHIPS VISITED KUWAIT AND IRAQ DURING OVERSEAS DEPLOYMENT

14 minutes ago
 Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeem ..

Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeemat-e-Madaris’ demands

22 minutes ago
 US official’s alleged threat perception from Pak ..

US official’s alleged threat perception from Pakistan’s missile capabilities ..

32 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025’s possible schedule co ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025’s possible schedule comes to limelight

1 hour ago
 Al Dhafra Book Festival concludes its 5th edition

Al Dhafra Book Festival concludes its 5th edition

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' ..

Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' campaign in Montenegro, Bosni ..

2 hours ago
Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights ..

Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights to Warsaw, Vienna

2 hours ago
 UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual me ..

UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual meeting of Arab Association for ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorro ..

Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorrow

3 hours ago
 UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight cr ..

UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight creativity, innovation

3 hours ago
 Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infi ..

Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan bord ..

3 hours ago
 Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory fo ..

Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory for ID cards, B-Form and passpor ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan