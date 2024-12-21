HESSA Convenes Meeting With Vice Chancellors Of Partner Universities
Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The USAID’s Higher Education System Strengthening Activity (HESSA) convened an important meeting with Vice Chancellors from partner universities to review progress and to roll out the implementation of the year four work plan.
Organized by the University of Utah, the meeting provided a valuable platform to build a shared understanding of the project’s objectives, foster collaboration, and accelerate the implementation of HESSA activities, said a press release issued here on Saturday.
During the meeting, the Vice Chancellors were also informed about new initiatives being launched in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the National academy of Higher Education (NAHE). These initiatives include the cascading of strategic planning initiative, the advancement of curriculum for different academic tiers, and policy dialogues addressing pressing issues in the higher education sector.
The Vice Chancellors expressed their appreciation and commitment in advancing these efforts.
Dr. Aslam Chaudhry and Dr. Michael Barber, Professors from the University of Utah, led the discussions and highlighted the significant progress achieved through the meaningful collaboration between U.S. and Pakistani universities and the HEC. Over the past few years, this partnership has continued to drive positive change in Pakistan’s higher education. “We are excited to continue this journey toward enhancing the educational landscape and ensuring sustainable growth,” said Dr. Chaudhry.
The meeting marked a significant milestone in advancing the project’s objectives, which aim to build academic and institutional capacity across universities in Pakistan. The discussions and commitments made in this gathering set foundation for sustainability and advancing impact of HESSA initiatives.
