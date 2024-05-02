Open Menu

HF Arranged Attock Khurd Tour For Thalassemia Patients

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2024 | 05:10 PM

HF arranged Attock Khurd tour for thalassemia patients

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Hamza Foundation (HF) Thalassemia Welfare Hospital on Thursday arranged a safari train tour to Attock Khurd for children suffering from various blood related disorders.

Parents of 54 thalassemia patients were taken to picturesque locations of Attock Khurd from Saddar Railway Station.

The trip was arranged in connection with Thalassemia World Day and aimed to provide children patient chances of recreation besides creating awareness among people about their plight.

The children were warmly received at Attock Khurd Railway Station. Various events of sports and recreation including horse riding, camel riding and music programs were being arranged for the visiting children.

On the occasion, the chairman Hamza Foundation informed the guests about the efforts of the organization and the treatment facilities being provided to patients in the hospital.

