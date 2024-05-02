HF Arranged Attock Khurd Tour For Thalassemia Patients
Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2024 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Hamza Foundation (HF) Thalassemia Welfare Hospital on Thursday arranged a safari train tour to Attock Khurd for children suffering from various blood related disorders.
Parents of 54 thalassemia patients were taken to picturesque locations of Attock Khurd from Saddar Railway Station.
The trip was arranged in connection with Thalassemia World Day and aimed to provide children patient chances of recreation besides creating awareness among people about their plight.
The children were warmly received at Attock Khurd Railway Station. Various events of sports and recreation including horse riding, camel riding and music programs were being arranged for the visiting children.
On the occasion, the chairman Hamza Foundation informed the guests about the efforts of the organization and the treatment facilities being provided to patients in the hospital.
Recent Stories
TECNO launches the new CAMON 30 Series in an extravagant Vogue Night.
Pakistan urges Int’l community to hold India accountable for espionage in fore ..
PAF always lived up to nation’s expectations: COAS
Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise Inspired Union 2024
Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awards for Governance Excellence
Vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Unique Color Changing Design and ..
Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England
Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024
Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM GB takes notice of rising cases of flu, pneumonia, fever; directs Health Secretary to take immedi ..56 seconds ago
-
Conservation efforts in GB boost with Khunjerab National Park's success; CM GB11 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad Police arrest five suspects, seize large quantity of drugs21 minutes ago
-
Sanaullah emphasises political dialogue for national stability21 minutes ago
-
Reforms in FBR govt's top priority for economic revival: Law Minister21 minutes ago
-
Neelum Jhelum Power Plant shutdown for physical inspection of head race tunnel21 minutes ago
-
Chairman HEC calls for guiding youth towards national development30 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 DIKhan tackles 729 emergencies in April31 minutes ago
-
6.5m cotton bales target to be achieved this year, says Punjab Agriculture minister31 minutes ago
-
HED seeks repatriation of Chairman BISEP31 minutes ago
-
600 MW solar power project to be set up in Muzaffargarh to enhance share of clean energy41 minutes ago
-
Senior British official meets Bradford Pakistanis41 minutes ago