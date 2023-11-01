Open Menu

HFA Operation Continues Against Adulterated Milk, Substandard Food Items

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2023 | 12:00 PM

HFA operation continues against adulterated milk, substandard food items

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Minister of Food Asif Rafiq and Director General (DG) of the Halal Food Authority in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Shahzad Ali Khan Wednesday issued directives in order to ensure food safety and compliance with quality standards.

In the Haripur district, the Halal Food Authority team identified several wholesale dealers engaged in selling substandard food products including pickles, soft drinks, toffees, and jam. In response, heavy fines were imposed on shopkeepers to maintain high standards of food quality and safety.

All shopkeepers were duly informed about the consequences of failing to adhere to the standards set by the Food Authority while a warning was also issued to many shopkeepers emphasizing that strict actions would be taken against those who persist in selling substandard items, prioritizing the health and well-being of consumers.

In Abbottabad, the Halal Food Authority team demonstrated their commitment to food quality by conducting meticulous inspections of various wholesale dealers, grocery stores, and distributors during their visits.

Substandard food items, such as pickles, soft drinks, toffees, and jam, were seized, and fines were imposed on multiple wholesale dealers to enforce compliance with food safety standards.

Moreover, using mobile labs facilitated the testing of milk, enabling authorities to take appropriate actions in accordance with the approved rate list.

Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Ali Sher Khan Khalil and AAC of Havelian Lubna Iqbal, alongside the Livestock team, inspected 21 vehicles responsible for milk supply in areas including Dhamtor Bai Pass, GT Road Havelian, and their vicinity.

Over 200 liters of substandard milk, posing a health hazard was discarded. In response, legal actions were promptly initiated, including the registration of First Information Reports (FIRs) against 10 persons involved in the distribution of substandard milk products.

More Stories From Pakistan