Open Menu

HFH Becomes State-of- The-art Health Facility : Dr Jamal

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2024 | 07:53 PM

HFH becomes state-of- the-art health facility : Dr Jamal

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Care and Population Welfare Dr. Jamal Nasir Tuesday said that after revamping Holy Family Hospital(HFH) had become a state-of-the-art hospital compared to any health facility of the country

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Care and Population Welfare Dr. Jamal Nasir Tuesday said that after revamping Holy Family Hospital(HFH) had become a state-of-the-art hospital compared to any health facility of the country.

He said this while during his visit to HFH here.

Dr Jamal said that hospital was developed on modern lines and would be fully functional soon.

He said that the residents of Rawalpindi and its adjacent area would get the best health care facilities at the hospital.

The minister inspected the Emergency, Medical, Gynecology, Peads and private wards in detail and said that Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi had set examples regarding completion of development projects at fast speed across the province.

He said that apart from Holy Family ,Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital had been restored at the cost of millions of rupee.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Benazir Bhutto Population Welfare Visit Rawalpindi Nasir National University Family From Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Promotion of latest technology imperative to incre ..

Promotion of latest technology imperative to increase agri productivity: Dr Iqra ..

6 minutes ago
 Indictment in £190 mln case deferred

Indictment in £190 mln case deferred

6 minutes ago
 Electricity supply to be suspended in LESCO region

Electricity supply to be suspended in LESCO region

15 minutes ago
 CM inaugurates new building of Iqbal Town's OCU

CM inaugurates new building of Iqbal Town's OCU

11 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi calls ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi calls cabinet meeting on Feb 23

11 minutes ago
 HEC Sindh asks varsities to initiate intra-provinc ..

HEC Sindh asks varsities to initiate intra-provincial exchange programs for stud ..

11 minutes ago
Former regional chairman APTPMA passes away

Former regional chairman APTPMA passes away

11 minutes ago
 Widespread snowfall rejuvenate glaciers, water sou ..

Widespread snowfall rejuvenate glaciers, water sources in North Khyber Pakthunkh ..

11 minutes ago
 Chaman protests resolved, passport requirement rem ..

Chaman protests resolved, passport requirement remains: Jan

11 minutes ago
 PTA launches data center to enhance service delive ..

PTA launches data center to enhance service delivery

11 minutes ago
 CM inaugurates upgraded Mayo Children's Hospital

CM inaugurates upgraded Mayo Children's Hospital

9 minutes ago
 CM inaugurates sports gym of police training colle ..

CM inaugurates sports gym of police training college

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan