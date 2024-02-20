HFH Becomes State-of- The-art Health Facility : Dr Jamal
February 20, 2024
Caretaker Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Care and Population Welfare Dr. Jamal Nasir Tuesday said that after revamping Holy Family Hospital(HFH) had become a state-of-the-art hospital compared to any health facility of the country
He said this while during his visit to HFH here.
Dr Jamal said that hospital was developed on modern lines and would be fully functional soon.
He said that the residents of Rawalpindi and its adjacent area would get the best health care facilities at the hospital.
The minister inspected the Emergency, Medical, Gynecology, Peads and private wards in detail and said that Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi had set examples regarding completion of development projects at fast speed across the province.
He said that apart from Holy Family ,Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital had been restored at the cost of millions of rupee.
