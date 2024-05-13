HFH’s Floors To Be Completed By May 15
Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2024 | 05:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Chairman District Coordination Committee Engineer Qamar Ul islam Raja has said that the first and second floors of the Holy Family Hospital(HFH) would be handed over to the hospital administration by May 15.
Qamar who is also a Member of the National Assembly told APP that 80 per cent work of the Pathology laboratory in the basement had been completed and would be delivered to the hospital’s administration in a week.
He said that surveillance to check dengue larvae breeding was underway and special focus was being given to those areas from where the larvae were reported last year.
Qamar added that the government was determined to upgrade existing health facilities in Rawalpindi and using all available resources to bring a visible change in the delivery of health services.
