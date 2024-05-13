Open Menu

HFH’s Floors To Be Completed By May 15

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2024 | 05:40 PM

HFH’s floors to be completed by May 15

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Chairman District Coordination Committee Engineer Qamar Ul islam Raja has said that the first and second floors of the Holy Family Hospital(HFH) would be handed over to the hospital administration by May 15.

Qamar who is also a Member of the National Assembly told APP that 80 per cent work of the Pathology laboratory in the basement had been completed and would be delivered to the hospital’s administration in a week.

He said that surveillance to check dengue larvae breeding was underway and special focus was being given to those areas from where the larvae were reported last year.

Qamar added that the government was determined to upgrade existing health facilities in Rawalpindi and using all available resources to bring a visible change in the delivery of health services.

/395

Related Topics

National Assembly Dengue Rawalpindi May Family All From Government

Recent Stories

Weather update: Country's most parts to remain dr ..

Weather update: Country's most parts to remain dry, hot

2 hours ago
 Pakistan vows to advance SCO’s security, develop ..

Pakistan vows to advance SCO’s security, development cooperation agenda: Dar

3 hours ago
 PM directs to use technology for making wheat proc ..

PM directs to use technology for making wheat procurement process transparent

5 hours ago
 Foreign firm brings 200MW solar energy to Pakistan

Foreign firm brings 200MW solar energy to Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Deputy PM arrives in Beijing, China

Deputy PM arrives in Beijing, China

6 hours ago
 PCB Chairman Naqvi meets Irish counterpart Brian M ..

PCB Chairman Naqvi meets Irish counterpart Brian Mac Neice

7 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2024

9 hours ago
 DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2 ..

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025

1 day ago
 Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts an ..

Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024

1 day ago
 "Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut a ..

"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024

1 day ago
 Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharj ..

Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan