HFL Donates Rs 1million To Promote Education

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 10:22 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Haleeb Foods Limited (HFL) has donated Rs.1 million financial assistance collected through its social-development initiative-- "Donate to Educate - Agay Barhay Ga Pakistan".

According to a spokesperson here on Monday, in order to support free of cost education for children of underprivileged communities, Haleeb had partnered with Master Ayub for this cause. For the past 30 years, Master Ayub has been educating street children free of cost in a park-school in Islamabad.

HFL Head of Corporate Communications, Farah Asim said, "We strongly believe that an educated youth promises a brighter future for Pakistan, adding that "Being a Pakistani company we hope to inspire every resourceful business entity and individual to support the cause of education, Parhay ga Pakistan to aagay barhay ga Pakistan.

"While receiving the donation cheque Master Ayub said, "It is a moment of utmost happiness for me and these children who sit on the ground and are yet so keen to learn".

Ayub said that HFL was the first business entity that has approached him in the 30 years of his initiative with a proper plan to support a cause that was "so close" to his heart.

