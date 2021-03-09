HFMC employees call off protest

The protest ongoing at The Mall road since Monday ended peacefully after successful negotiations of the employees of Health Facilities Management Company (HFMC) Punjab with Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The protest ongoing at The Mall road since Monday ended peacefully after successful negotiations of the employees of Health Facilities Management Company (HFMC) Punjab with Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat on Tuesday.

Raja Basharat thanked the employees for calling off their protest on his request. He said that PTI government was committed to redress the grievances of the employees,saying their issues were created by the previous government.

He said that solutions would be worked out by removing the legal loopholes and the policy of dismissal from service would be relaxed.

Raja Basharat said he raised a strong voice for protesters in the Punjab Assembly,saying the matter would be resolved according to their satisfaction.

He assured that another meeting would be held next week to review the progress on the demands of the employees.

Employees thanked the law minister for his sympathetic efforts to resolve their long standing problems.

Earlier, the employees' representatives said that their salary had not exceeded Rs 20,000 for last 16 years, adding they should be given regular service structure like other employees.

The chairman of the company said that the employees could work up to 65 years of age as per rules and after retirement they would also get EOBI pension for lifetime.

Chairman HFMC Suhail Ahmad, Special Secretary Health, SSP Civil Lines and concerned officers were also present.