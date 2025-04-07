Open Menu

HFP Organises Int'l Children Health Conference

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2025 | 11:37 PM

HFP organises Int'l Children Health Conference

Hamdard Foundation Pakistan (HFP) and Hamdard Public School (HPS) organized an online International Children Health Conference to commemorate the April 7 the International Health Day, focusing on the WHO’s theme for this year: "Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Future"

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Hamdard Foundation Pakistan (HFP) and Hamdard Public school (HPS) organized an online International Children Health Conference to commemorate the April 7 the International Health Day, focusing on the WHO’s theme for this year: "Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures." The conference, which brought together young speakers from the USA, Russia, Iran, Malaysia, Australia, and various cities of Pakistan, as well as representatives from the World Health Organization, was presided over by Dr Mukhtiar Hussain Bhayo (Head of WHO Office Sindh), with Prof. Dr. Zeryab Setna (Hilal-e-Imtiaz) serving as the esteemed Chief Guest.

Ms Sadia Rashid, President of HFP, delivered the opening statement, emphasizing the importance of health and well-being for future generations. She said the conference carries forward a legacy of three decades dedicated to raising awareness, advocating for, and promoting children's health.

In view of this year’s theme, we must collectively put our efforts into providing vital resources to create a healthier world for mothers, infants, and future generations. The urgency for action is evident in the alarming rates of maternal and infant mortality worldwide, particularly in Pakistan.

Dr. Mukhtiar Hussain Bhayo said the 33rd consecutive year of Hamdard's support is truly commendable. Once again, Hamdard leads the way by hosting the first international conference to commemorate April 7th as International Health Day.

Prof. Dr. Zeryab Setna expressed heartfelt gratitude to HFP for organizing this thought-provoking conference.

The health sector in Pakistan was championed by Shaheed Hakim Said, a visionary whose legacy lives on through Hamdard Pakistan’s continued dedication to national health development. This year’s theme encourages us to confront the health challenges facing our youth.

In the recorded messages, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the WHO, Dr Hanan Balky – Regional Director, and Ms. Ellen Thom – Deputy WHO Representative in Pakistan commended Sadia Rashid and HFP for their outstanding efforts in spearheading various active initiatives and social awareness campaigns aimed at promoting general health and well-being throughout the country.

The Director-General expressed his appreciation for the significant contributions made by Ms Sadia Rashid and Hamdard Pakistan towards advancing public health and enhancing the quality of life for individuals and communities across the nation.

Managing Director/CEO of Hamdard Fatima Munir Ahmed, Dr. Mohammad Babar Alam, Head of the WHO Sub-office, KPK, Dr Jamshaid Ahmed, Head of the WHO Sub-office, Punjab and Dr Asfandyar Sherani, Head of the WHO Sub-office, Balochistan also expressed their views in the conference.

The conference was attended by local and foreign child delegates, including Mahmood Asmar from the United States, Sabrina from Russia, Maryam Binte Abdullah from Malaysia, Syed Saim Mubashir from Australia, and Saba Mirzaei from Iran.

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed honors members of MOI Air Wing who ..

Saif bin Zayed honors members of MOI Air Wing who saved lives of nine people aft ..

11 minutes ago
 3 dead, 2 missing after Rickshaw plunges into Cana ..

3 dead, 2 missing after Rickshaw plunges into Canal

19 seconds ago
 ADNEC Group gears up for dynamic second quarter

ADNEC Group gears up for dynamic second quarter

26 minutes ago
 BISE Larkana annual examinations of SSC Part I & I ..

BISE Larkana annual examinations of SSC Part I & II from Tuesday

21 seconds ago
 AC Chiniot ensures smooth conduct of Matriculation ..

AC Chiniot ensures smooth conduct of Matriculation exams

22 seconds ago
 Invigilator dismissed for negligence during examin ..

Invigilator dismissed for negligence during examination duty

24 seconds ago
UAE President receives President of Kurdistan Regi ..

UAE President receives President of Kurdistan Region of Iraq

41 minutes ago
 High-speed collision on Lalian Sahiwal Road leaves ..

High-speed collision on Lalian Sahiwal Road leaves three injured

26 seconds ago
 President of Uzbekistan receives Ali Al Nuaimi, to ..

President of Uzbekistan receives Ali Al Nuaimi, top Gulf parliamentarians partic ..

41 minutes ago
 MGI announces $500 million investment in real stat ..

MGI announces $500 million investment in real state sector

13 minutes ago
 World must act with urgency to save suffering Pale ..

World must act with urgency to save suffering Palestinians in besieged Gaza: top ..

13 minutes ago
 CDA aims to complete sector developments by June

CDA aims to complete sector developments by June

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan