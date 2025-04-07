(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Hamdard Foundation Pakistan (HFP) and Hamdard Public school (HPS) organized an online International Children Health Conference to commemorate the April 7 the International Health Day, focusing on the WHO’s theme for this year: "Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures." The conference, which brought together young speakers from the USA, Russia, Iran, Malaysia, Australia, and various cities of Pakistan, as well as representatives from the World Health Organization, was presided over by Dr Mukhtiar Hussain Bhayo (Head of WHO Office Sindh), with Prof. Dr. Zeryab Setna (Hilal-e-Imtiaz) serving as the esteemed Chief Guest.

Ms Sadia Rashid, President of HFP, delivered the opening statement, emphasizing the importance of health and well-being for future generations. She said the conference carries forward a legacy of three decades dedicated to raising awareness, advocating for, and promoting children's health.

In view of this year’s theme, we must collectively put our efforts into providing vital resources to create a healthier world for mothers, infants, and future generations. The urgency for action is evident in the alarming rates of maternal and infant mortality worldwide, particularly in Pakistan.

Dr. Mukhtiar Hussain Bhayo said the 33rd consecutive year of Hamdard's support is truly commendable. Once again, Hamdard leads the way by hosting the first international conference to commemorate April 7th as International Health Day.

Prof. Dr. Zeryab Setna expressed heartfelt gratitude to HFP for organizing this thought-provoking conference.

The health sector in Pakistan was championed by Shaheed Hakim Said, a visionary whose legacy lives on through Hamdard Pakistan’s continued dedication to national health development. This year’s theme encourages us to confront the health challenges facing our youth.

In the recorded messages, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the WHO, Dr Hanan Balky – Regional Director, and Ms. Ellen Thom – Deputy WHO Representative in Pakistan commended Sadia Rashid and HFP for their outstanding efforts in spearheading various active initiatives and social awareness campaigns aimed at promoting general health and well-being throughout the country.

The Director-General expressed his appreciation for the significant contributions made by Ms Sadia Rashid and Hamdard Pakistan towards advancing public health and enhancing the quality of life for individuals and communities across the nation.

Managing Director/CEO of Hamdard Fatima Munir Ahmed, Dr. Mohammad Babar Alam, Head of the WHO Sub-office, KPK, Dr Jamshaid Ahmed, Head of the WHO Sub-office, Punjab and Dr Asfandyar Sherani, Head of the WHO Sub-office, Balochistan also expressed their views in the conference.

The conference was attended by local and foreign child delegates, including Mahmood Asmar from the United States, Sabrina from Russia, Maryam Binte Abdullah from Malaysia, Syed Saim Mubashir from Australia, and Saba Mirzaei from Iran.