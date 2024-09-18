HFP Organises Naunehal Seerat Conference
Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2024 | 10:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) A Naunehal Seerat Conference for children on the theme: “Education and discipline: In the light of Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) morals” comprised of recitation of verses from holy Qur’an, Hamd, Mehfil-i-Na’at, Rasm-i-Bismillah and speeches, was held at the Arena, Bahria Town Tower on Wednesday under the auspices of Hamdard Foundation Pakistan (HFP).
Former Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, and anchor Aneeq Ahmed was invited as guest speaker in the conference.
Sadia Rashid, President Hamdard Foundation Pakistan, presided over the proceedings. Syed Muhammad Arsalan Director HFP was also among the attendees.
Speaking on the occasion, Aneeq Ahmed said that like other bright aspects of the blessed life of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him), his moral character is also exemplary and unmatched. Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said “Verily, I have only been sent to perfect righteous character.” He said: “True knowledge instills the fear of Allah. This means we should learn and teach what Allah and the Holy Prophet (PBUH) desire from us. The Prophet’s purpose in educating and training his companions was to build a righteous society with strong moral values.
”
He also said that knowledge is the inheritance of a believer, highlighting that those with knowledge and those without are not equal. The scholar holds superiority over the ignorant. This underscores the significance of knowledge, which serves as light in contrast to the darkness of ignorance. Knowledge refines speech, guides word choice, and teaches the manners necessary for living with humanity.
Young speakers of different schools Fatima Ali (AF school), Anabiya Saleem (GCT Hilal), Samia Moeen (Hamdard Public School), Aalian Abid (Quaid-e-Azam Rangers School), and Purnoor Rashid (St. Joseph Convent School) expressed that the educational philosophy of Allah and the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH) focus on the training and character building of humanity.
The divine command of Allah for us to seek knowledge and emulate the exemplary life of the Prophet (PBUH) remind us to strive for the betterment of society and the development of individuals. Just as acquiring knowledge is a religious duty, so too is guiding and reforming society, with education as its foundation.
Later, Sadia Rashid and Aneeq Ahmed performed Rasm-e-Bismillah of two children Ishal Fatima and Maryam Fatima.
