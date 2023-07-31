Open Menu

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister For Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation Of The UAE Received H.E. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Foreign Minister Of Pakistan

Ijaz Ahmad Published July 31, 2023 | 01:04 PM

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister for Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation of the UAE received H.E. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Foreign Minister of Pakistan

Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31 July, 2023)
H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today received Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, Zardari expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy over the passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Sheikh Abdullah, as well as to the UAE leadership, government and people, praying to God to grant mercy to the deceased and dwell him in paradise.

For his part, Sheikh Abdullah expressed his appreciation to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan for his sentiments.

The meeting discussed UAE-Pakistan relations and strategic partnership and ways to bolster them to serve the mutual interests of their countries and peoples.

The top diplomats underscored the deep-rooted historical ties between their countries and their keenness to further enhance them across all sectors. They also discussed their cooperation in various areas, including economic, trade, and developmental fields.

Sheikh Abdullah and Zardari also examined climate issues, especially with the UAE preparing to host the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) later this year in Expo City Dubai.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan wished the UAE success in hosting COP28 and creating a transitional shift in

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari United Nations UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi God All Government Top

Recent Stories

Year of Sustainability launches 2nd edition of ‘ ..

Year of Sustainability launches 2nd edition of ‘Sustainability Guide’

7 minutes ago
 Masdar explores developing 2GW clean energy in Mal ..

Masdar explores developing 2GW clean energy in Malaysia amid Asia expansion

22 minutes ago
 Dubai Airports welcomes first flight at DXB Termin ..

Dubai Airports welcomes first flight at DXB Terminal 3

52 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Prosecution summons lawyer for fabricati ..

Abu Dhabi Prosecution summons lawyer for fabricating fake case, attributing it t ..

52 minutes ago
 BISE Multan announces matric results 2023 today

BISE Multan announces matric results 2023 today

54 minutes ago
 BISE Gujranwala announces matric results 2023 toda ..

BISE Gujranwala announces matric results 2023 today

1 hour ago
BISE Bahawalpur announces matric results 2023 toda ..

BISE Bahawalpur announces matric results 2023 today

1 hour ago
 BISE Sargodha announces matric results 2023 today

BISE Sargodha announces matric results 2023 today

1 hour ago
 DFWAC launches awareness campaign on World Day Aga ..

DFWAC launches awareness campaign on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons

1 hour ago
 AD Ports Group, Saab UAE to set new industry stand ..

AD Ports Group, Saab UAE to set new industry standards for efficiency, safety in ..

1 hour ago
 BISE Sahiwal announces matriculation results today

BISE Sahiwal announces matriculation results today

1 hour ago
 BISE Faisalabad announces matriculation results to ..

BISE Faisalabad announces matriculation results today

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan